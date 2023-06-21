Morning Coffee: Tracking the major overnight changes in NBA Draft markets

It’s the final countdown to the 2023 NBA Draft.

If you thought there wouldn’t be any fireworks ahead of Thursday night’s show, think again.

The San Antonio Spurs will select Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall pick. After that, things could get very interesting.

Scoot Henderson was the betting favourite to be the second-overall pick at FanDuel on Tuesday morning. Twenty-four hours later, Brandon Miller is now the heavy favourite to be the second-overall pick.

Henderson is now the heavy favourite to go third overall.

What led to that major shakeup in the NBA Draft markets at FanDuel?

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Tracking the major overnight changes in NBA Draft markets

Wembanyama to be the first-overall pick is currently -5000 at FanDuel.

A $100 bet on Wembanyama to be selected by the Spurs with the top pick would pay 20 cents when it happens.

Keep in mind, the Spurs aren’t drafting him to play baseball.

While the No. 1 pick is a lock, things get a lot more interesting after that.

Henderson was the favourite to be the second-overall pick at -270 odds on Tuesday morning. At the time, Miller was +170 to be the No. 2 pick.

Last night, this report from NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski led to a major shakeup in the NBA Draft markets.

The Hornets are preparing to select Brandon Miller at No. 2 overall, per @wojespn:



- Miller impressed Michael Jordan and Co. during his second private workout yesterday.



- Charlotte prefers Miller’s fit alongside LaMelo Ball over Scoot Henderson. pic.twitter.com/P3dsnpCl2P — Evan Sidery (@esidery) June 21, 2023

After that report, Miller to be the second-overall pick went all the way from +170 to -480 at FanDuel.

Henderson went from -270 to +220 in that market. Meanwhile, Henderson also emerged as the heavy favourite to be the third-overall pick at -370 odds. Miller is now +220 to go No. 3 overall at FanDuel.

The 2023 #NBADraft prospects discuss who their favorite players were growing up!



2023 #NBADraft presented by State Farm:

Thursday, 8 PM ET on ABC & ESPN pic.twitter.com/MVKr5qkrO0 — NBA (@NBA) June 20, 2023

As we all learned with the first-overall pick market in last year’s NBA Draft, one report concerning a pick does not guarantee anything.

That said, Woj’s information led to another major shakeup in this year’s NBA Draft markets.

Brandon Miller has "solidified his standing" as the Hornets second overall pick, per @wojespn 👀 pic.twitter.com/22Aie7OEgW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2023

Meanwhile, I haven’t even mentioned the potential for the type of blockbuster trade that could really shake things up in the association on Thursday night.

Several big names could be available, and it will be very interesting to see whether the Portland Trail Blazers make a significant move or stay put with the third pick.

What's the first word that comes to mind when you think of Damian Lillard? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4nGb2Q90ve — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 21, 2023

As we learned last night, a lot can change in 24 hours. Buckle up.

Reds push win streak to 10 in a row

The Cincinnati Reds pushed their win streak to 10 in a row with an 8-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The Reds were bet from -164 all the way up to -210 at FanDuel.

The Reds defeat the Rockies and extend their winning streak to TEN games 😳 pic.twitter.com/r4Xo4bkTgk — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 21, 2023

As I highlighted in Tuesday’s column, Cincinnati is still +460 to win the NL Central at FanDuel this morning.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Giants pushed their win streak to nine in a row with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres.

The Giants closed at even-money to win last night’s game at FanDuel.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 as a -175 ML favourite to push their win streak to seven in a row.

That’s three NL teams that enter Wednesday on significant win streaks.

I’m going to jump on one of them with my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night

I’ve mentioned this before, and I’ll mention it again: There’s nothing worse than cashing every bet that you make on any given night except for the FanDuel Best Bet posted in this column.

Last night, I bet the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros, and the Texas Rangers.

The first four bets cashed, while the final bet ended like this.

This is one of the worst calls in the history of baseball



pic.twitter.com/tnWZdegfkH — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 21, 2023

"For that call to be made... I'm dumbfounded. It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay, I just don't get it."



Bruce Bochy shares his thoughts of the call and the explanation in the 8th.

@Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/HWpg9X1yFs — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 21, 2023

Talk about an absolutely awful way for the streak of FanDuel Best Bet winners to end.

This morning, we are turning the page and looking to get back on track with another MLB winner.

I’ll lock in a same-game parlay with the Reds ML and Elly De La Cruz to record a hit at -128.

Elly De La Cruz hits his 2nd home run of the season! 🔥



He was +450 to go yard on @FanDuelCanada 💰



(🎥:@Reds)pic.twitter.com/v7fhbtzpTo — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 21, 2023

Rockies’ starter Connor Seabold is 1-2 with a 6.91 ERA on the road this season.

Tonight, he’ll face one of the most dangerous offences in the majors.

De La Cruz went 3-for-4 last night and is hitting .378 against right-handed pitching this season.

I’ll take De La Cruz to get a hit and Cincinnati to win as a FanDuel same-game parlay for my best bet at -128 odds.

Good luck to anyone who tails!