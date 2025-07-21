Morning Coffee: Underdogs shine in Week 7 of CFL Season, 3M Open first click

Death, taxes and the dog days of summer.

The first two evergreen topics listed need no explaining. But how do we know when we’re fully submerged in the dog days of summer?

Hi, my name is Luke Bellus and the one week of the year I take over this column is usually a pretty good indicator of where things stand on the sports calendar.

Morning Coffee’s usual author, Domenic Padula, is powering down for a much-deserved week-long vacation, and if I know Dom as well as I think I do, he’s probably been up for a few hours brewing the finest coffee on this side of the Canadian border.

So let’s brew some coffee of our own, shall we?

It was another busy weekend in the CFL, so let’s take a look at where things stand after Week 7 and end the column with my first click for the 3m Open on the PGA Tour.

This is Morning Coffee for July 21, 2026.

Stamps stay hot as underdogs shine in Week 7 of CFL season

Are the Calgary Stampeders being overlooked? That was the question TSN’s Drew Morrison asked in his 3rd and 1 column last week before picking them +3.5 points against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Not only did the Stamps get Drew his cover, but they won the game outright by 21 points, moving to 5-1 on the season, tied for the best record in the league with Saskatchewan.

The win for Calgary moves them to 5-0 on the season straight up and against the spread when they open a game as the underdog, and, ironically, are 0-1 this season when the favourites.

Following the win, the Stamps now sit at +350 to win the Grey Cup, after opening with the second longest odds on FanDuel at 20-1.

Calgary’s odds to win the Grey Cup are the third shortest in the league, trailing only Montreal (+230) and Saskatchewan (+340).

Both teams picked up wins this weekend as Montreal erased an 18-point deficit in the second half to beat the Toronto Argos and the Roughriders took an early first-quarter lead over the BC Lions and never looked back.

Montreal was the only favourite to win outright this week in the CFL, but Toronto covering the spread was an indicator for things to come as underdogs went 4-0 against the spread and won three of the four games.

Be sure to keep an eye on TSN Betting this week as Davis Sanchez will provide his early lean for Week 8 of CFL action.

Scottie wins the Open and a 3m Open first click

Congrats to Scottie Scheffler on winning the 2025 Open Championship.

Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world at the moment and played like it all week, winning by a dominating margin of four shots.

Scottie was +450 in the outright market to start the week, and by the time Sunday rolled around he was -700 to convert on his 54-hole lead.

The win for Scottie marks 10 straight 54-hole leads that he has been able to convert into a win, the second longest streak of all-time and is and is 27 more away from tying Tiger Woods for the record.

On to the 3m Open.

Many people seem to forget that last year I tipped Jhonattan Vegas at 75-1 to win the 3m before he nabbed his first win since 2017.

Let’s see if I can do it again this year.

My first click for this week is Matt McCarty at 90-1 in the outright market.

The 27-year-old American caught fire at this time of the calendar in 2024, winning three Korn Ferry Tour

events from July 21 to Aug. 25 and he followed that run up with a PGA Tour win at the Black Desert Championship in October.

Now that we know he’s a proven winner this seems like a good time to buy back some of his stock with the majors in our rear-view mirror.

Looking at everyone’s last 36 rounds in this field, McCarty ranks third in birdie or better percentage and is 25th in SG: Putting.

McCarty has shown a lot of volatility this season and his most recent stretch of golf is a good example of that.

McCarty has played in 10 events since tying for 14th at The Masters, with four top 25s and six missed cuts.

At 90-1 I’m accepting the threat of a missed cut, but I’m also leaning in the tie for fourth he had last month in Canada as a sign of ceiling to be had.

Later in the week I’ll lock in more outrights once we know tee times and have a better understanding of the weather. But as for a first click, give me a proven winner at 90-1 in a field that will provide opportunity for someone to do something special.

See you tomorrow for some WNBA discourse. Have a good day everyone!