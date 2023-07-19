Morning Coffee: What the FanDuel odds say about Canada’s chances at Women’s World Cup

We are less than 24 hours away from the start of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on TSN.

Canadians who want to watch the opening matches will need to set their alarms as New Zealand and Norway kick off the tournament at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday morning.

After that, Australia and the Republic of Ireland will go head to head at 6 a.m. ET.

Fortunately for all of us cheering on the Canadian Women’s National Team, their opener against Nigeria goes on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Get your popcorn ready… or something like that.

What can we expect from Canada in its opener?

Canada is a -380 favourite for its match versus Nigeria, which translates to a 79.2 per cent implied probability.

This is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

What the FanDuel odds say about Canada’s chances at Women’s World Cup

The word “disrespect” has been thrown around a lot when it comes to Canada’s outlook heading into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The start of the Women's World Cup is right around the corner!



Who's going to finish the tournament with the most goals? ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ssEvuJzToR — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) July 18, 2023

While they are the seventh-ranked team in the world and the reigning Olympic gold medallists, Canada is the 10th choice to win the title at FanDuel.

If you live in Ontario, you can bet on Canada to win the tournament at 34-to-1 odds at FanDuel this morning.

Why does Canada continue to get overlooked as a World Cup favourite?



WATCH: https://t.co/gme7weUEF9 pic.twitter.com/VdIIWz4JMJ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 18, 2023

A $10 bet on Canada to win Women’s World Cup will pay $340 if they go on to be crowned champions. At the same time, a $10 bet on the United States to win it all would pay only $24.

Ahh so that’s where she is😆 glad to know she’s thriving https://t.co/H03wGZKG8h — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) July 18, 2023

The two-time defending champions are the betting favourite to complete the three-peat at +240 odds at FanDuel.

England (+430), Spain (+550), Germany (+750) and the Group B favourite Australia (+900) round out the top-five choices to win the Women’s World Cup.

Australia is -210 to win Group B, compared to Canada at +190 odds.

According to FanDuel, Canada’s most likely stage of elimination is the Round of 16.

Canada is nearly 4-to-1 to be eliminated in the quarter-finals at FanDuel.

They are 8-to-1 to be eliminated in the semifinals.

Warmups at #CanWNT practice have been underway for about 15mins & midfielder Jesse Fleming isn’t participating, instead sitting on the bench.



She was the first one out at training, then spoke with Bev Priestman and a trainer. Fleming stretched/foam rolled on a mat but that’s it… pic.twitter.com/TpaXIRHHPO — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 19, 2023

Of course, none of these odds actually matter to the players, who are focused on competing for a world title.

But it’s interesting to note that these markets are set well in advance of the tournament, which means anyone who feels strongly against the order of odds has the opportunity to bet on them and potentially shift the market.

After 17 years wearing the armband, Christine Sinclair is still Canada’s captain. She’s led Canada’to Olympic glory while becoming the most prolific goalscorer in international history.



Now she's hunting for that elusive Women's World Cup.



Do It For Christine, by @TSNScianitti. pic.twitter.com/8es3cOIYxa — TSN (@TSN_Sports) July 19, 2023

Of course, these odds will continue to change daily as the tournament progresses.

A FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday’s MLB slate

Tuesday night was just one of those nights when everything you bet seems to hit except the one that you wanted to hit the most.

The FanDuel Best Bet in Morning Coffee was the NRFI in last night’s game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Mets.

The Mets had averaged 0.28 runs per first inning - the worst mark in the majors - before scoring 5.00 off Lucas Giolito in last night.



White Sox/Mets NRFI 🗑️



It's on me though - Padres ML versus Manoah should have been the best bet. https://t.co/bNk80x95PB #GamblingTwitter — Domenic Padula (@DomPadulaEDGE) July 19, 2023

Unfortunately, the worst team in the majors at scoring runs in the first inning put up a five-spot to spoil the party.

Turning the page this morning, I’m going with the Atlanta Braves on the run line as my FanDuel Best Bet.

Atlanta owns the best record in baseball at 61-32 but has dropped three in a row and played .500 baseball over its past 10 games.

Even the best teams in baseball go through slumps, but I don’t expect the Braves to lose four straight at home against the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks were desperate for a win and put up 16 runs in last night’s series opener.

I expect Charlie Morton to settle things down for Atlanta tonight, while Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Braves bats go to work against Ryne Nelson.

While Nelson wasn’t awful in his last start against the Toronto Blue Jays, Arizona has been outscored a combined 16-2 in his past two starts.

I’ll take the Braves on the run line at -118 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Wednesday night’s MLB slate.