Morning Coffee: Will Allen, Bills stay hot against the Dolphins on Sunday?

For a moment, it seemed like it would be all trick and no treat once again for anybody who bet the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Instead, Aaron Rodgers turned back the clock and threw three second-half touchdown passes to lead New York to an epic comeback win over the Houston Texans and keep their season alive.

It was a vintage performance by Rodgers, who threw three TD passes for the first time since joining the Jets.

The veteran QB went 7-for-7 with two touchdowns in the fourth quarter – his most fourth-quarter completions without an incomplete pass since 2015.

Rodgers connected with Davante Adams for their first TD with New York and 77th TD all-time, including playoffs.

He also hit Garrett Wilson for two touchdown passes, including one of the most spectacular TD receptions of the season.

Wilson finished with nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns, with 81 yards coming in the second half.

The Jets went from as high as +590 on Thursday to +390 to make the playoffs at FanDuel this morning.

New York won’t face another opponent that currently has a winning record until a rematch with the Buffalo Bills in Week 17.

Rodgers and the Jets still have a long way to go if they are going to contend for a playoff spot in the loaded AFC.

Last night’s victory was a crucial step in the right direction as they attempt to turn things around in New York.

This morning, we’ll turn our attention to NFL Sunday Week 9 with a pair of FanDuel Best Bets to kick off a new month.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday November 1st, 2024.

Will Allen, Bills Stay Hot Against The Dolphins On Sunday?

With the Jets, Miami Dolphins, and New England Patriots all struggling out of the gates, the Buffalo Bills are in pole position in the AFC East with a comfortable lead at 6-2.

On Sunday, they’ll host a Dolphins side that they have dominated in recent seasons.

It’s hard to believe it looking back now, but Buffalo was a 2.5-point underdog at Miami back in Week 2 at FanDuel.

The Bills dominated the Dolphins in a 31-20 victory.

Buffalo improved to 3-0 straight up and against the spread in its previous three meetings with Miami.

The Bills are also 4-0 ATS against teams with a losing record this season.

On the flip side, the Dolphins are 0-7 ATS in their previous seven games as an underdog.

Buffalo opened -6.5 for Sunday’s rematch at FanDuel.

That number has trended down to Bills -5.5 this morning.

That’s good news for yours truly, as I’m looking to back Buffalo at home in a match-up that they have dominated with Josh Allen at quarterback.

Allen is 6-0 with a 121.7 passer rating in six home games against Miami in his career.

While the Dolphins have looked markedly better with Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback, he’s also thrown double the number of interceptions against the Bills than he has against any other opponent.

Miami was completely outclassed when these teams met earlier in the season and as far as I’m concerned there is nothing that leads me to believe Sunday’s game in Buffalo will look any different.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are finally getting healthy again, so it’s no surprise they are playing their best football of the season right now.

Philly is coming off back-to-back double-digit wins over the New York Giants and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now they return home to host the Jacksonville Jaguars in a matchup that they should dominate on paper.

While some might look at this as a potential letdown spot with a Week 10 showdown against the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys on the horizon, the Eagles should be able to handle their business this week and still get up for that game against the Cowboys.

I’ll lock in a traditional two-team parlay with the Eagles and Bills to both win outright on Sunday at -120 odds as a FanDuel Best Bet for NFL Sunday Week 9.

Have a great weekend, everyone!