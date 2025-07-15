Morning Coffee: Will Raleigh add MLB All-Star Game MVP to remarkable resume tonight?

The Big Dumper might be my favourite constellation.

The Seattle Mariners star catcher added another epic milestone to his growing list of records this season with an unforgettable performance in the Home Run Derby on Monday night.

Cal Raleigh is the first catcher to win a Home Run Derby.

He’s also the first switch-hitter to win a Home Run Derby.

Raleigh is the first player to lead the majors in home runs at the MLB All-Star Break and win the Home Run Derby since Aaron Judge accomplished that feat in 2017.

If he maintains his lead the rest of the way, Raleigh will become just the sixth player in MLB history to lead the majors in home runs and win the Home Run Derby in the same season.

Raleigh to lead the majors in home runs is +110.

Judge remains a -140 favourite in that market at FanDuel despite trailing Raleigh by two home runs at the break.

Tonight, Judge and Raleigh will join forces as teammates for the American League in the MLB All-Star Game.

What are the odds Raleigh adds an All-Star Game MVP to a long list of remarkable accomplishments this season?

As it turns out, only three of baseball’s biggest superstars have shorter odds to take home that award tonight.

This is Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 15th, 2025.

Will Raleigh Add MLB All-Star Game MVP To Remarkable Resume Tonight?

The MLB All-Star Game has hovered around a pick’em at FanDuel, with the National League a slight favourite to win the Midsummer Classic this morning.

The American League has dominated the All-Star Game in recent seasons, winning 10 of 11 dating back to 2013.

Despite that recent trend, 53 per cent of the money is on the NL to win tonight’s game at FanDuel.

Meanwhile, the NRFI has been a popular bet.

Five of the last six MLB All-Star Games have started with a scoreless first inning.

The total for tonight’s game is 7 at FanDuel.

With AL Cy Young favourite Tarik Skubal and Paul Skenes – now the second choice to win the NL Cy Young – set to start tonight, I like the NRFI at -175 as a FanDuel Best Bet.

As for Raleigh’s chances to win MLB All-Star Game MVP, they might be better than you think.

Only three of baseball’s biggest stars have shorter odds.

That short list is headlined by the reigning MVPs.

The NL MVP Shohei Ohtani is the All-Star Game MVP favourite at +550.

Judge is the second choice to win that award at +750.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is +1100 to win All-Star Game MVP.

After that, it’s Raleigh and Pete-Crow Armstrong both listed at +1200 to round out the top five choices.

The fact that he’s a top five choice doesn’t necessarily mean he’s more likely to win the award than some of the other contenders, but it’s still interesting that Raleigh is near the top of the board when it comes to potential MVPs heading into his MLB All-Star Game debut.

Considering the low-scoring trend over the years with the under hitting in 13 of the last 17 MLB All-Star Games, one home run could be enough for Raleigh to put himself on a short list of contenders to win the award.

As for a potential value bet at longer odds, there are a few names with circling that could surprise.

Riley Greene is one of three position players representing the Detroit Tigers tonight.

Greene, who is set to bet second for the AL ahead of Judge and Raleigh, is +3500 to win MVP tonight.

Greene leads the Tigers in hits, home runs, RBI, and extra-base hits this season and his spot in the lineup makes him an intriguing value play.

Greene’s teammate Gleyber Torres is another interesting pick at even longer odds.

The three-time All-Star selection leads all AL second basemen with a .387 on-base percentage and will bat leadoff for the AL team tonight.

Torres is currently +5000 to win MLB All-Star Game MVP.

Meanwhile, I’m looking forward to seeing what Pete Crow-Armstrong has in store for his first MLB All-Star Game appearance tonight.

If it weren’t for Ohtani, the Chicago Cubs outfielder would be the NL MVP favourite right now.

He’s only the third player in MLB history with 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases before the All-Star break and the first to accomplish that feat since 1987.

I think Crow-Armstrong is worth a sprinkle at +1200.

In case you’re wondering, Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is +2700 to win MLB All-Star Game MVP as a top 10 choice.

Enjoy the MLB All-Star Game, everybody!