New year, same old Team Bruce Mouat.

The Olympic silver medalists from Stirling, Scotland won the first bonspiel of 2023 at the Mercure Perth Masters, beating Italy's Team Joel Retornaz in the men's championship game on Saturday, 5-4.

Team Mouat won in dramatic fashion, putting up a three-spot with an angle tap in the eighth and final end to grab the narrow one-point victory.

These two European sides are getting used to playing each other in high stakes games as Retornaz defeated Team Mouat in the Masters final last month to capture Italy's first-ever Grand Slam title.

The Scots, featuring Mouat at skip, Grand Hardie at third, Bobby Lammie at second and Hammy McMillan Jr. at lead, went a perfect 8-0 at the Mercure Perth Masters and are 32-12 on the season. They also won the prestigious European Curling Championship in November, beating Team Retornaz in the semifinal.

The 12-team field had a total purse of $17,000.

Jentsch Wins Women's Title

On the women's side of the draw, Team Daniela Jentsch of Germany defeated Norway's Team Marianne Roervik, 5-1 in the championship game.

Team Jentsch scored the only deuce of the game in the sixth end.

Jentsch, third Emira Abbes, second Mia Hoehne and lead Analena Jentsch went 7-0 in Perth.

The foursome from Fuessen have now won back-to-back events after taking a bonspiel in Miyota, Japan last week. They are 36-26 on the season.

The 15-team field had a total purse of $10,000.