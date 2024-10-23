Moxley returns after warning to AEW roster, Briscoe defends ROH World Title on Dynamite on TSN

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returns after his brutal attack on Orange Cassidy, Mark Briscoe defends the ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho, and The Elite take on Daniel Garcia and Private Party. Watch AEW Dynamite LIVE, Wednesday at 8pm ET, 5pm PT on TSN2, TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Moxley continues his reign of terror

Last week on Dynamite, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC interrupted the trios match between The Conglomeration and The Elite by brutally beating down Orange Cassidy. Top Flight and The Dark Order tried to help Cassidy, but were also quickly dispatched by Moxley and his group. The Elite looked on in confusion and did not attempt to intervene.

Following the assault, Moxley delivered a message to the rest of the AEW roster.

“If you’re involved with All Elite Wrestling, you’re under attack. This is just the cost of doing business.”



Briscoe defends ROH World Title against Jericho in Ladder War

Mark Briscoe successfully defended his ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho at WrestleDream, but “The Learning Tree” did not take the loss well and claimed Briscoe cheated to win the belt.

The deeply personal feud will continue this week on Dynamite after Briscoe accepted Jericho’s demand for a rematch and upped the stakes, challenging the former AEW World Champ to a Ladder War.

Briscoe did not stop there, posting his disdain for Jericho on social media this past week.

“It all started when this disingenuous prick hit me in the head with a baseball bat. I whooped his f------ a-- as promised. Now he done took it too far and don’t know when to quit… CONTINUALLY disrespecting my family by letting my brother’s name come out his dirty a-- mouth on some insincere s---

Wednesday night it’s over for you Jericho”

The Elite (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, Jack Perry) take on Daniel Garcia and Private Party (Zay and Quen)

Private Party was unsuccessful in their AEW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleDream but the pair isn’t finished with The Elite, challenging the champs to a rematch last week on Dynamite.

The challenge was not accepted, but the teams will square off in a trios match with Daniel Garcia joining Private Party after he questioned why The Elite did not help defend AEW original Orange Cassidy from Moxley’s vicious attack.

“You built this place five years ago and now you’re going to watch it go down in flames? How ‘bout you help out?” Garcia told The Elite backstage last Wednesday.

Garcia and Perry will have a chance to continue their feud after Garcia declared his intentions to challenge for Perry’s TNT Title after confronting him at WrestleDream.



Shelton Benjamin (with MVP) takes on ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara

Shelton Benjamin looks to continue climbing the AEW ranks as he takes on ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara in singles action.

The veteran Benjamin made a successful AEW in-ring debut last week on Dynamite, defeating Lio Rush.

Guevara revealed that he requested this match from Tony Khan, emphasizing his pride in being an AEW original while promising to create more memorable moments in the ring.





PLUS:

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) in action

Queen Aminata takes on Kamille (with Mercedes Moné)

We hear from Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis