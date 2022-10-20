Indiana Pacers centre Myles Turner is expected to miss at least one week after suffering an ankle sprain when he landed on a ball boy under the rim in pregame warmups Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The 26-year-old former 11th overall pick in 2015 from Benford, Tex., was forced to miss the Pacers' season opener shortly after he had returned from a stress fracture in his foot that sidelined him for the remainder of the 2021-22 season in mid-January.

In the 42 games Turner played last season, he averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.1 blocks per game.