The mixed-doubles duo of Nancy Martin and Tyrel Griffith won the Aly Jenkins Memorial this weekend against a very tough field in Saskatoon.

The tandem out of Saskatoon, Sask., went 7-1 over the four-day bonspiel, highlighted by an 8-5 win over Edmonton's Laura Walker and Kirk Muyres in the championship game. Martin and Griffith only scored in two ends, but put up four spots in the third and seventh ends on their way to the victory.

The Aly Jenkins Memorial had other notable duos competing, including Ottawa's Rachel Homan and Brad Jacobs, who lost to Walker-Muyres in the semifinal, as well as Toronto's Lisa Weagle and John Epping, who fell to Homan-Jacobs in the quarters.

Dave Jones Stanhope Simpson Insurance Mayflower Cashspiel

Brier regular Adam Casey, now skipping a new rink featuring two-time Canadian champion Craig Savill at third, went 5-0 at the Mayflower Cashspiel, including a 7-5 win over New Brunswick's Team James Grattan in the championship contest.

On the women's side, Team Sarah Murphy defeated Team Taylour Stevens in the final.

Bally Haly Cashspiel

In St. John's, Nfld., Team Andrew Symonds won the men's Bally Haly Cashspiel thanks to a 5-4 win over Team Jeff Thomas.

Heather Strong won the women's event after a close 8-7 win over Mackenzie Mitchell in the final.

Swiss Basel Cup

Scotland's Team Ross Whyte edged Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell, 6-5, in the final of the Swiss Basel Cup.