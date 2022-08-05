A majority of Canadians are angry over revelations that Hockey Canada used player registration fees to pay settlements for sexual assault allegations, while most say they have no confidence in the sporting body's leadership.

A new Nanos Research survey commissioned by CTV News and The Globe and Mail this week found that 73 per cent of Canadians felt anger that the National Equity Fund - money financed by player registration fees used for payments not covered by insurance that included sexual assault complaints - was maintained by Hockey Canada. Fourteen per cent of those surveyed they felt disinterest and 11 per cent said they were unsure. Only two per cent of those surveyed said they were feeling satisfied.

It was women who were more likely to feel anger at 81 per cent, with men coming in at 65 per cent.

With the independent review into the organization’s governance set to get under way, 58 per cent of those surveyed said that they had no confidence in Hockey Canada's current leadership and 59 per cent said that they view sexual misconduct as a potential cultural problem in the National Hockey League’s feeder leagues. Forty-seven per cent said that the potential cultural problem exists in the NHL, as well.

Sixty-three per cent of those surveyed said that they view sexual assault in hockey as part of a larger cultural problem, while 26 per cent said the issue is limited to a handful of players. Twelve per cent of those surveyed said they were unsure.

The survey also notes that a majority of Canadians have a generally negative impression of hockey. Forty-one per cent of those surveyed said the allegations have had a negative impact on their view of the game, while another 24 per cent said they had a somewhat negative impact.

As for potential impact of the Hockey Canada allegations on whether or not parents would allow their children to play the sport, 55 per cent said they had no impact. While 31 per cent of men with children said they were less likely to allow their kids to play hockey, the number rose to 49 per cent among women with children.

The survey comes in the wake of reporting from TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead that revealed Hockey Canada and the CHL settled with a woman who alleges members of the Canadian World Junior team sexually assaulted her in London, Ont. in 2018.

Since that revelation in late May, a number of top Hockey Canada sponsors, including Telus and Tim Hortons, have paused their funding. Then last month, another allegation of group sexual assault involving Canada World Junior players surfaced, this one in Halifax in 2003.

In both cases, local police have since reopened their criminal investigations into the allegations.

In response, Hockey Canada announced earlier this week that former Supreme Court of Canada judge Thomas Cromwell would lead an independent investigation in Hockey Canada’s governance. The organization also committed to no longer using the National Equity Fund to settle sexual assault complaints.

Files from CTV News were used for this report.