The Serie A champions have their new manager.

Napoli appointed Rudi Garcia as their new boss on Thursday.

✍️ Rudi García è il nuovo allenatore del Napoli!

✍️ Rudi García è il nuovo allenatore del Napoli!

Benvenuto Mister 👋

The Frenchman takes the reins from Luciano Spalletti, who announced earlier this month that he would be taking a sabbatical for at least a year.

Garcia, 59, most recently managed at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He has previously managed at Lille, Marseille and Lyon in his native France, winning a Ligue 1 title with Les Dogues in 2011, the same season he was named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year.

Garcia also has Serie A experience, managing Roma for parts of three seasons from 2013 to 2016.

Napoli won their first Scudetto since 1990 last month and will once again return to the Champions League next season.