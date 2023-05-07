Napoli celebrates title in front of own fans

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Napoli fans chanted “It’s us, it’s us, we are the champions of Italy” as the southern team celebrated winning the league title at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The players joyfully joined in with fans after beating Fiorentina 1-0 on Sunday in Napoli's first home match since ending its 33-year wait for the scudetto with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

“When you see such a strong outpouring of joy it makes you happy to know you have contributed a little bit so there could be this atmosphere here,” Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said.

“We haven't slept at all the past couple of days.”

The team walked around each corner of the stadium, dancing and singing, decked in Napoli scarves and waving flags. They also took turns giving Hirving Lozano piggybacks as the Napoli winger had injured himself during the match.

That started a night of further celebrations in the stadium — directed by Italian film director Paolo Sorrentino — accompanied by Neapolitan musicians.

Around 55,00 fans were packed into the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, with thousands more outside.

The Fiorentina players gave the Napoli team a guard of honor when it walked out ahead of kickoff.

The pre-match choreography at one end of the stadium depicted a giant Italy flag and the number three to signify Napoli’s third Italian championship — and the first since Diego Maradona led the team to two titles in 1987 and 1990.

Fans were singing and chanting in and around the stadium hours before kickoff, while the team bus was accompanied from the hotel by flag-waving supporters on scooters as it went through streets lined by more cheering fans.

The noise inside the stadium was ramped up still further when Napoli came out for the warmup. Napoli midfielder Matteo Politano had dyed his hair in the club's blue colors, while teammates Elif Elmas and Giovanni Simeone had blue streaks in their hair.

Simeone’s father — Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone — was among those present.

There were people standing around the field with giant blue balloons, each with a banner hanging off it representing a player and their number.

