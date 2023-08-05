BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is returning for another run with Joe Gibbs Racing, signing a deal to compete in NASCAR races again next year.

The Cup Series points leader made the announcement after he qualified fifth for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

“I don't know if all the guys know yet,” Truex said.

Truex's teammate, Christopher Bell, won the pole and didn't hear the news until earlier Saturday.

“He’s got a couple more wins in him,” Bell said. “I was not expecting him to retire this year."

The 43-year-old Truex certainly has not shown signs of slowing down this season, winning three times. Like Truex did last year, though, he took his time making a decision about his future after publicly pondered retirement.

“It didn’t feel right to not come back and keep doing what we are doing,” he said. "Excited to get that out of the way and continue to work on this year and excited for next year as well, too.”

The 82-year-old Gibbs playfully nudged Truex to make the call earlier this summer.

“He tells me the same thing every year, that I’m right in the middle of trying to make this decision,” Gibbs said last month. “I go, come on, what are you talking about, man? You’re making money, you’re having fun, you’re driving race cars. Come on.”

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing