The Nashville Predators acquired forward Anthony Angello from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday in exchange for future considerations.

Angello, 27, has spent the entirety of his season with the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. He has six goals and five assists in 2022-2023.

The #Preds have acquired forward Anthony Angello from St. Louis in exchange for future considerations.@celerocommerce | #Preds https://t.co/HHLG9byhDD — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 8, 2023

A native of Albany, NY, Angello was originally taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins out of the USHL's Omaha Lancers.

Angello has appeared in 31 NHL games over three seasons with the Pens from 2019 to 2022. For his career, he has three goals and two assists.

While the NHL trade deadline was last Friday, teams remain permitted to make trades, but any player moved cannot appear in the playoffs for his new team.