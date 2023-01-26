The Nashville Predators announced Thursday that defenceman Alexandre Carrier will miss four-to-six weeks with an upper-body injury.

The team also announced that defenceman Kevin Gravel has been recalled from the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL to take Carrier's place in the lineup.

Carrier, 26, appeared in 40 games this season with two goals and eight points. He spent just under five minutes on the ice before being removed from their game against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the first period with the injury.

The Quebec City, QC native established himself as an impact player on the blue line last season, when he totaled 30 points in 77 games and was named to the NHL All-Rookie team.

Originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, by Nashville, he debuted for the team in 2016-17 for two games but did not earn full playing time until last season.

In 141 career NHL games played, Carrier has six goals and 41 points. The Predators sit just outside a playoff spot in the Western Conference, with 52 points in 47 games.