The Nashville Predators placed forward Eeli Tolvanen on waivers on Sunday.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Eeli Tolvanen (NSH). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 11, 2022

The 23-year-old native of Finland has scored two goals and two assists over 13 games with the Predators this season, his fifth in Nashville.

Selected by the Predators 30th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Tolvanen has tallied 25 goals and 26 assists over 135 career games. He had a career-season in 2021-22, recording 11 goals and 12 assists over 75 games.

Tolvanen has appeared in seven playoff games with the Preds, scoring one goal.