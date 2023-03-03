The Nashville Predators ended a busy trade deadline by announcing a contract extension for defenceman Dante Fabbro on Friday, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

1 year extension for Fabbro in Nashville. $2.5 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 3, 2023

Fabbro, 24, has one goal and eight points in 56 games this season.

Originally drafted by the Predators with the 17th overall pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, he debuted for the team in the 2018-19 season and has played his entire five-year NHL career with them to this point.

Additionally, the team completed two trades ahead of the 3pm EST trade deadline.

The Predators acquired forward Rasmus Asplund from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2025 seventh round draft pick, the team announced on Friday. The Filipstad, Sweden native has two goals and eight points in 27 games this season.

The #Preds have acquired forward Rasmus Asplund from Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft:https://t.co/5dT8GX4TXv — Nashville Predators PR (@PredsPR) March 3, 2023

As reported Wednesday, the Predators also traded forward Mikael Granlund to the Pittsburgh Penguins ahead of deadline day.