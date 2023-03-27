It appears the Nashville Predators will be without winger Matt Duchene for the majority -- if not all -- of their stretch drive as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

Duchene took a slap shot to the hand from teammate Dante Fabbro, forcing him to leave Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs and not return.

Predators head coach Jon Hynes said post-game Duchene is considered week-to-week with the injury. Nashville has 10 games left in its season, which concludes in just over two weeks on April 14.

Sunday's loss marked another missed opportunity for the Predators to gain ground on the Winnipeg Jets for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Nashville remains five points behind the Jets with two games in hand. The Calgary Flames remain between the two teams, four points back of Winnipeg with the same number of games played at 74.

"Obviously, we lose [Duchene] in the second period, so that hurts a lot," Predators forward Cody Glass said after Sunday's defeat. "We have a young group, and it was kind of one of those adversity things where guys have got to step up, and that's kind of what this whole thing has been about."

Duchene is the latest player to miss time for the Predators, who are already without Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Roman Josi and Alexandre Carrier.

The 32-year-old has 22 goals and 56 points in 71 games this season. He had a career-high 43 goals and 86 points last season.

Duchene is signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $8 million.