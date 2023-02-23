Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen will miss an estimated 12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his right leg Wednesday.

The 30-year-old centre was injured in the second period of Tuesday's shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks.

He was unable to put weight on his right leg after his ankle appeared to be cut by a skate blade. He logged 11:07 of ice time before exiting.

Johansen has 12 goals and 28 points in 55 games this season, his eighth with the Predators.

Selected fourth overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Johansen is signed through the 2024-25 season at an $8 million cap hit.



Predators' playoff hopes take a blow

Losing Johansen comes as Nashville continues to fight to stay in the playoff race.

Entering play Thursday, the Predators sit seven points back of the Minnesota Wild for the final Western Conference wild-card spot with two games in hand.

The Predators improved to 6-4 in their past 10 games with Tuesday's win and will visit the lottery-bound San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes to close out the week.