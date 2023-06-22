Incoming Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz announced Thursday that the club has hired Derek MacKenzie as an assistant coach.

MacKenzie, 42, spent the 2022-23 campaign as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves. He led the Wolves to the playoffs this season with a 31-28-6-3 record.

Prior to his stint in Sudbury, he was an assistant coach for the Florida Panthers, working alongside Andrew Brunette, who was hired by Nashville as head coach on May 31.

As a player, MacKenzie appeared in 611 career NHL games with the Atlanta Thrashers, Columbus Blue Jackets and Panthers, recording 51 goals and 125 points.

"Derek MacKenzie's track record as a player and coach in the NHL makes him a valuable addition to our organization," Brunette said. "Having worked closely with him on an NHL bench before, I've been fortunate enough to see his leadership qualities firsthand and know he will develop strong connections and relationships with our players and staff. I'm excited to reunite with him here in Nashville and see him become a big asset for our team."