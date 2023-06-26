The Nashville Predators have hired former goaltender Pekka Rinne as a European Development Coach and Scout, the team announced on Monday.

He spent last season as a Special Alumni Advisor. Rinne will work primarily with goaltenders in the organization, including prospects overseas. He served as Goaltending Coach for Finland's team at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

Rinne, 40, played every year of his 15-year NHL career with the Predators before he retired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

He had a save percentage of .917, and a goals against average of 2.43 across 683 career games with the Predators. His GAA is tied for the fourth-best mark amongst goaltenders with at least 350 wins in NHL history.

The 2017-18 Vezina Trophy winner joins the hockey operations department of the Predators, and will work with development of youth players in Europe for the organization.

Rinne's jersey was retired by the Predators in a ceremony in February of 2022.