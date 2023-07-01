The Nashville Predators have signed defenceman Luke Schenn to a three-year, $8.25 million million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal carries an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Schenn, 33, finished last season with the Toronto Maple Leafs after he was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a draft pick on Feb. 28.

The 6-foot-2 defenceman had four goals and 22 points in 70 games split between the Maple Leafs and Canucks.

He also added an assist in 11 playoff games before the Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in five games during the second round.

Schenn is coming off a two-year, $1.7 million contract he signed with the Canucks in July of 2021.

Drafted fifth overall by the Maple Leafs in 2008, Schenn has 42 goals and 191 points in 933 career games split between the Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks, Canucks, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Saskatoon, Sask., native is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021 and was a member of the NHL’s all-rookie team in 2009, while a member of the Maple Leafs.

Schenn has represented Canada four times at the IIHF World Championship where he had a goal and five points in 31 tournament appearances and helped Canada to a silver medal in 2009.

He also represented Canada at the 2008 IIHF World Junior Championship in Czechia where he helped Canada to a gold medal.