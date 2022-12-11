Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the NHL and NHLPA's joint player assistance program and will be away from the team for an indefinite period of time while he receives care.

More information: https://t.co/Wqp4KZrK2X pic.twitter.com/gwzUkQjDmt — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 11, 2022

"Under the terms of the joint program, McCarron will continue to be paid while receiving treatment. He will return to the club when cleared for on-ice competition by the program administrators," the NHLPA said in a release.

The 27-year-old American has appeared in 15 games for the Predators this season, scoring one goal and one assist.

McCarron was selected 25th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft and has recorded 10 goals and 14 assists over 141 career games with the Habs and Preds. He has also appeared in three career playoff games.