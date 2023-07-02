The Nashville Predators hired Mark Borowiecki as a pro development coach, the team announced on Sunday.

Borowiecki played the last three seasons of his NHL career with the Predators, registering five points and 201 penalty minutes in 83 appearances and announced his retirement as a player on May 3.

The 34-year-old will be based out of Ottawa and travel to Nashville and Milwaukee to work the organization's players in the NHL and AHL and serve as a mentor off the ice.

"Mark's presence and positive impact on our franchise was felt from the moment he chose to sign with us back in October [of] 2020, and we are more than happy to welcome him back to the Predators in this capacity," general manager Barry Trotz said in a statement. "During his time with us as a player, Mark had all the respect in the world from his teammates and was a mentor and role model on and off the ice, especially to our younger prospects."

Borowiecki was drafted 139th overall by the Ottawa Senators in the 2008 draft and has 15 goals, 56 points, and 848 penalty minutes in 458 career games split between the Senators and Predators.