The Nashville Predators placed forward Mark Jankowski on waivers Monday afternoon. The 28-year-old has played in 26 games with the Preds this season, registering four goals and three assists.

The Hamilton, Ont., native is in his first year in the Nashville organization after signing a one-year, $750,000 deal with the club in the offseason. He spent last season with the Buffalo Sabres, scoring two goals and five points in 19 games.

Jankowski was originally selected 21st overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2012 NHL Draft. In 298 career games with the Predators, Flames, Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins, he has recorded 46 goals and 87 points.