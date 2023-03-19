Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi will not play in Sunday's game against the New York Rangers, according to NHL.com writer Dan Rosen.

The defenceman left Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets after the first and did not return for the final two periods.

Roman Josi is definitely not expected to play tonight for the Predators at MSG, joining an A list of injured players including Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen. @FriedgeHNIC reported Josi didn't even make the trip to NYC after getting hurt yesterday. — Dan Rosen (@drosennhl) March 19, 2023

"He's our best player," said forward Luke Evangelista following Saturday's game. "When he goes down it's a huge loss, but I thought some guys that maybe don't usually play those big minutes really stepped up."

"It's really challenging," head coach John Hynes said. "No one can fill Roman's role, the amount of time he plays, obviously the natural skills and ability to generate offense, break the puck out of the zone. You have to try to divide it up as best you can. f he's out you have to be able to do that."

Josi has 18 goals and a team-leading 59 points this season.

The Predators trail the Jets by five points for the second Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.