The Nashville Predators signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension on Monday.

Smith has two goals and 11 points in 42 games with the Predators this season, scoring his first career goal on Jan. 21 against the Los Angeles Kings.

The 27-year-old, who was undrafted in the NHL, appeared in nine games with the Predators prior to this season, failing to post a point.

Smith was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer.