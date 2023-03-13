The Nashville Predators signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension on Monday.

The move will keep the 28-year-old from hitting the open market as a unrestricted free agent in July.

The #Preds have signed forward Mark Jankowski to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.@celerocommerce https://t.co/fqwV0WgeeM — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) March 13, 2023

Jankowski has five goals and eight points in 32 games this season, his first with the Predators.

A first-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2012, he has 47 goals and 88 points in 304 career games with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Buffalo Sabres and Predators.