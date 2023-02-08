The Nashville Predators signed forward Tommy Novak to a one-year, $800,000 contract extension on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has four goals and 11 points - both career highs - in 20 games this season.

The #Preds have signed forward Tommy Novak to a one-year, $800,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.https://t.co/luJpzcjn7V — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) February 8, 2023

A third-round pick in 2015, Novak has five goals and 18 points in 47 career games after making his NHL debut last season.

Novak is the second player re-signed by the Predators this week after the team also signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension on Monday. He was previously scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.