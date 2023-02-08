10h ago
Predators sign F Novak to one-year contract extension
The Nashville Predators signed forward Tommy Novak to a one-year, $800,000 contract extension on Wednesday.
The 25-year-old has four goals and 11 points - both career highs - in 20 games this season.
A third-round pick in 2015, Novak has five goals and 18 points in 47 career games after making his NHL debut last season.
Novak is the second player re-signed by the Predators this week after the team also signed forward Cole Smith to a one-year, $775,000 contract extension on Monday. He was previously scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.