The Nashville Predators have entered their arbitration hearing with forward Yakov Trenin, according to Willy Daunic of Nashville Predators TV.

The two sides will now await the neutral arbitrator's ruling on the 23-year-old's next contract. Trenin will become the first player since Tyler Bertuzzi in 2020 to have their contract decided in arbitration.

#Preds F Yakov Trenin is in his arbitration hearing. Two sides could not come to terms beforehand.

Craig Smith & his crew once agreed on the way over to the hearing, but such was not the case today. — Willy Daunic (@WillyD1025) August 2, 2022

Prior to 2020, teams and players had until the arbitrator ruled to reach a contract on their own.

Trenin is coming off of a breakout season, in which he posted 17 goals and 24 points in 80 games. He added three goals in four playoff games.

A second-round pick of the Predators in 2015, Trenin is coming off a one-year, $725,000 contract. He has 24 goals and 41 points in 146 career games.

Jesper Bratt of the New Jersey Devils is the next player set to head to arbitration, with his hearing set for Wednesday.