TORONTO - Toronto Sceptres forward Natalie Spooner equated her nine-month layoff from left knee surgery to returning to action after giving birth to her son Rory two years ago.

The reigning Professional Women's Hockey League MVP successfully returned from her knee rehab, picking up an assist in Toronto's 3-2 overtime win against the defending champion Minnesota Frost on Tuesday.

"Coming back from pregnancy, I kind of had a similar experience," the 34-year-old Spooner said. She gave birth to her son on Dec. 6, 2022. Four months later, she scored for Canada at the World Championship. "I think having that, I kind of, in a sense, gave myself grace (period)."

She felt better as Tuesday's game progressed, exhibiting rust from her trademark net-front presence early. Spooner hit the post on a redirect on her second shift and later on a power play in the first period lifted a shot over the crossbar.

"I got a few pucks in there," Spooner said. "They didn't quite go in, but I'll get comfortable with my timing and where to be when pucks are coming in. It might take a little bit of time. But it felt good to you back there. I felt at home. The main thing is we got the win."

That was thanks to defender Renata Fast. She broke up a pass in the Sceptres' end and skated the length of the rink for a backhand breakaway deke with 3.7 seconds remaining in the three-on-three extra period.

"I had no idea how much time was left," Fast said. "I've had a couple of breakaways in overtime and I always shot high. I was just thinking, 'Don't shoot high.'"

Fast didn't mind sharing the spotlight with Spooner. As expected, her return gave the Spectres a huge lift.

"You could feel it the moment we got to the rink this afternoon," Fast said. "There already was that Spooner energy in the locker room. (Spooner) brings so much on the ice, and off the ice with her presence. If you see Spooner's in front, just shoot the puck because she's so good in front."

Spooner was injured on May 13 in a first-round playoff series against Minnesota.

The 8,183 at Coca-Cola Coliseum welcomed Spooner back with a few ovations and several signs. One imaginative adult man dressed as a fork, and held a sign that read, "Natalie you complete me."

Sophie Jacques and Brooke McQuigge put Minnesota ahead 2-0. Jacques converted a three-on-one rush, 83 seconds into the game. McQuigge, from nearby Bowmanville, Ont., scored on a breakaway midway through the second period, sprung from a Jacques pass.

The Sceptres tied the game with goals 1:54 apart. Hannah Miller knocked in her own rebound as did Daryl Watts.

Toronto played without Sarah Nurse. She is expected to be out a few weeks after suffering a lower-body injury while playing for Canada in a 2-1 shootout loss against the United States in the Rivalry Series last Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.