Ferguson will replace Chimaev in UFC 279 main event vs. Diaz

UFC 279 has a new main event as Nate Diaz will face Tony Ferguson in a five-round, welterweight contest to headline Saturday’s event, UFC president Dana White announced.

White announces:



Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kevin Holland

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Li Jingliang



BOOKED for #UFC279 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 9, 2022

Diaz’s original opponent Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds at Friday’s weigh-ins, throwing the card’s original marquee fight into turmoil.

Chimaev will now face Kevin Holland in the co-main event. The two fighters had an altercation that led to the early cancellation for the UFC 279 press conference.

Ferguson was scheduled to meet Li Jingliang in a three-round bout as the co-main event of the Las Vegas card.

Jingliang has been moved into a bout with Daniel Rodriguez.

Diaz, who lost his last two fights to Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards. is fighting the final fight of his UFC contract.

Ferguson has dropped four fights in a row, with his last win coming against Donald Cerrone at UFC 238 on June 8, 2019.

There are three Canadians on the card, Yohan Lainesse will take on Darian Weeks, Chad Anheliger will battle Alateng Heili and Hakeem Dawodu, who had his own trouble with the scale, missing weight by 3.5 pounds will fight Julian Erosa.

Erosa will receive 30% of Dawodu’s purse for accepting the fight after his opponent missed weight.