Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Nate Pearson made his third appearance for triple-A Buffalo Friday night, pitching a scoreless inning.

Pearson did not allow a hit, struck out one hitter, walked one and threw 11 of his 16 pitches for strikes.

The former top prospect was hampered earlier in the season by a bout with mono and then suffered a strained lat in June, forcing him to miss several weeks. He returned to action on Sept. 4, pitching a clean inning for single-A Dunedin.

All in all, the 26-year-old has pitched in seven games for the Bisons this season, allowing two earned runs in nine innings of work.

He has not appeared in an MLB game since last October and owns a 5.18 ERA in 17 appearances spread out over two big league seasons.

Pearson was selected in the first round (No. 28 overall) in the 2017 MLB Draft out of the College of Central Florida.