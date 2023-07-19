Longtime NHL journeyman Nate Thompson has retired from professional hockey.

The 38-year-old forward made the announcement Wednesday night.

"From the time I was four until 38 hockey has been my life and best friend. I’m beyond grateful and thankful for all the great people I’ve met and friendships I’ve made," Thompson said on Twitter. "All good things must come to an end so thank you to all who supported me along this journey."

Thompson last played in the NHL during the 2021-22 season as a member of the Philadelphia Flyers, scoring one goal and two assists over 33 games. He netted one goal and five assists over 30 games with the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign last season.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft by the Boston Bruins, the native of Anchorage, Alaska scored 65 goals and 99 assists over 844 career games with the Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Ottawa Senators, Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, Flyers and Winnipeg Jets. Thompson has eight goals and 13 assists over 86 career games in the playoffs.