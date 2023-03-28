The Toronto Blue Jays appear to have finalized their Opening Day roster, optioning infielders Otto Lopez and Vinny Capra to triple-A Buffalo.

This means outfielder Nathan Lukes has made the team as the fourth outfielder while Canadian Zach Pop gets a spot as the 13th pitcher.

Lukes, 28, appeared in 18 games this spring, slashing .286/.340/.429 with six RBI in 42 at-bats. Originally drafted by Cleveland in 2015, Lukes has yet to appear in a MLB regular season game.

Pop, a native of Brampton, Ont., was acquired by the Blue Jays in a deal with the Miami Marlins last summer and appeared in 17 games down the stretch of the season with Toronto. The 28-year-old posted a 2.77 ERA in 35 appearances with 25 strikeouts in 39.0 innings. In two seasons at the major league level, Pop is 5-0 with a 3.56 ERA.

The Blue Jays open the regular season this Thursday in St. Louis against the Cardinals and will play their home opener against the Detroit Tigers on April 11.