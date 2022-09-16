'Not going to be a single digit': MacKinnon set to join NHL's highest paid

Will MacKinnon’s new deal be more than McDavid’s?

Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon is ready to move past the title of the NHL's most underpaid star.

Entering the final season of a seven-year, $44.1 million contract with an average annual value of $6.3 million, MacKinnon said Thursday an extension with Colorado is close.

“I think the deal I sign will be fair,” MacKinnon said at the NHL Player Media Tour. “It’s not going to be a single digit or anything, but it’ll be good for both sides and Denver is the only place I want to be. I’d like to be an Av for life.”

The Cole Harbour, N.S., product is fresh off leading the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup in June, tallying 13 goals and 24 points in the postseason. He had 32 goals and 88 points in 65 games during the regular season, topping the point-per-game mark for the fifth straight year under his bargain contract.

“It’s not what you want, that’s for sure – it’s not the title you’re looking for,” MacKinnon joked of the most underpaid label. “I’m glad I won a Cup, though.”

The 27-year-old is poised to become the 14th player to carry a cap hit of $10 million or more in the 2023-24 season. The same number of players will carry cap hits over $10 million this season, but Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are both playing out the last of their eight-year, $10.5 million AAV contracts signed in 2014.

Calgary Flames winger Jonathan Huberdeau has already been added to the list for 2023-24 after signing an eight-year, $84 million ($10.5 million AAV) extension, which he agreed to last month shortly after being acquired from the Florida Panthers.



Cap Hits Over $10M 2023-24 Season Player Team Cap Hit 1. Connor McDavid EDM $12.5M 2. Artemi Panarin NYR $11.64M 3. Auston Matthews TOR $11.64M 4. Erik Karlsson SJS $11.5M 5. John Tavares TOR $11M 6. Drew Doughty LAK $11M 7. Mitchell Marner TOR $10.9M 8. Jonathan Huberdeau CGY $10.5M 9. Carey Price MTL $10.5M 10. Aleksander Barkov FLA $10M 11. Sergei Bobrovsky FLA $10M 12. Anze Kopitar LAK $10M 13. Jack Eichel VGK $10M

MacKinnon is also set to become the highest-paid player on the Avalanche, topping fellow forward Mikko Rantanen ($9.25M AAV) and defenceman Cale Makar ($9 million).