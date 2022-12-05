Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon left Monday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury and will not return, it was announced.

He left the game in the first period and did not come back out for the second.

The team did not say how MacKinnon sustained the injury but he appeared to be in some discomfort after blocking a shot as well as a hit from Scott Laughton of the Flyers along the boards.

He had one shot in just under five minutes of ice time before exiting.

In 22 games so far this season heading into Monday's matchup, the two-time All-Star has eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points.

Following their matchup with the Flyers, Colorado will be back in action on Wednesday at home against the Boston Bruins.