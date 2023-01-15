BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke is taking his talents to the National Football League.

The 24-year-old Victoria-born, Oakville, Ont.-raised quarterback has agreed to a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Rourke met the full Jags staff when he worked out there in Dec. Had a great advocate there in @HenryBurris. Felt they offered him a real shot at the #2 job in 2023, loved the system & stability in the organization. Offered guaranteed $ on 1st year & him the best chance to develop https://t.co/745XZyFqJJ — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) January 15, 2023

Lalji reports that Rourke met with Jacksonville's staff when he worked out with them in December and says Rourke felt like he has a real chance to be a backup behind Trevor Lawrence in 2023.

Lalji also notes that former CFL start quarterback Henry Burris, who is currently an offensive quality control coach with the Jags, was a "great advocate" in getting Rourke signed in Jacksonville.

Rourke still has one year left on his deal with the Lions. However, the second-year pivot became eligible to sign a futures deal per the CFL’s NFL window.

Rourke was picked by the Lions 15th overall in the 2020 CFL Draft and began his career behind then-starter Michael Reilly in 2021. Though he played sparingly, Rourke showed what he was capable of in the Lions' regular-season finale against the Edmonton Elks, throwing for 359 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Rourke set the league on fire in his sophomore season - his first as a starter. He completed a league-best 78.7 per cent of his passes for 3,349 yards and 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. All this while having missed 10 weeks of the 2022 season due to a Lisfranc injury.

Rourke returned in time for the Lions' playoff run, throwing for 321 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-16 win over fellow second-year QB Jake Maier and the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semifinal.

Rourke's and the Lions' season came to an end a week later at the hands of Zach Collaros and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-20 in the Western Final. The Ohio University product threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the loss.

Rourke was later named the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian.

Following his prolific season, completed workouts with 12 NFL clubs: the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals and the Cleveland Browns.

Rourke becomes the first CFL quarterback to sign with an NFL franchise since Grey-Cup-winning QB Chris Streveler signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 after his 107th Grey Cup win with the Blue Bombers.