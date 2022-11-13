Rourke on if he'll be back with the Lions: 'I'd sure like to be'

Following the BC Lions' loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Western Final, quarterback Nathan Rourke spoke candidly about his future with the organization.

"I don't know. I'd sure like to be, the way I'm feeling right now," the 24-year-old said on returning to the Lions in his post-game press conference.

The Victoria-born, Ontario-raised product dazzled in his first season as a starter with head coach Rick Campbell and the Lions. He finished the regular season with 3,349 passing yards for 25 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He was named a top performer of the week on multiple occasions and was named a finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award. All this while having missed time during the season to a Lisfranc sprain to his right foot.