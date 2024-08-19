The excitement leading up to Nathan Rourke’s return to the CFL was undeniable.

Unfortunately for the BC Lions, their fans, and anybody who placed a wager on them to beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the reality that unfolded at BC Place on Sunday night was a stark contrast to the great expectations.

The Bombers defence swarmed the Lions QB from the opening drive, holding Rourke to 126 passing yards on a 32 per cent completion rate while registering a pair of sacks and a pair of interceptions in a 20-11 win.

The Lions entered their final offensive drive with just three points before a late touchdown and two-point conversion essentially cut their final deficit in half.

It did little to soften the blow of another loss.

Since a 5-1 start, BC has dropped four in a row and now sits at .500 heading into the second half of the season.

The good news is that the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Calgary Stampeders have also struggled of late, leaving the CFL’s West Division wide open with all five teams separated by just two wins.

The bad news is that the Lions don’t appear to have a ready response to their recent struggles in place and their schedule won’t get any easier the rest of the way.

Where does BC go from here?

Despite last night’s revealing plot twist, expectations are still sky-high for Rourke and the Lions entering Week 12.

It might be time to dial them back just a little bit.

This is the Morning Coffee for Monday August 19th, 2024.

What’s Next For Lions After Humbling Loss To Bombers?

A couple of friends hit me up wondering why Winnipeg wasn’t the favourite for last night’s game in BC.

It was ironic, since the Bombers opened -3.5 at FanDuel.

Then the Lions shocked the world early last week when they announced that the Canadian kid was coming home.

Everything flipped after that.

BC went from +3.5 to -3.5 at FanDuel.

Rourke was installed as the second choice to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award, while the Lions overtook the Montreal Alouettes as the Grey Cup favourite.

Is BC a legitimate Grey Cup contender?

Sure, especially in a wide-open West division.

Did they look like it last night?

No, but perhaps that should have been expected.

In a span of nine days, Rourke went from playing NFL pre-season football for the Atlanta Falcons in Miami to flying across the continent to sign with BC, to starting in the CFL against an exceptional defence.

After a rough debut, Rourke started last night’s post-game by apologizing to his team and their fans for not making enough plays in the loss to Winnipeg.

Under the circumstances, I think it’s fair to give the guy a break.

Still, last night’s loss served as an important reality check for a team at a crossroads.

It should be clear at this point that expectations for BC are still too high.

The Lions remain the Grey Cup favourite at +200.

This week, they’ll visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night.

BC opened -2.5 for Saturday’s game in Ottawa.

Yes, on the heels of four straight losses, with a new quarterback, and travelling across the country on a short week, the Lions are a small favourite against a Redblacks team that is undefeated dating back to Week 5.

After a home-and-home series against Ottawa, the Lions will visit the Montreal Alouettes in Week 14.

If Rourke somehow bounces back and leads BC to consecutive wins over the Redblacks, that Week 14 showdown with Montreal will be dubbed a potential Grey Cup preview.

If they don’t turn things around against Ottawa, things could get a lot worse before they get better for BC.

The Lions are a half-game back of Saskatchewan for first place in the CFL’s West division.

They’re also just two games up on the suddenly streaking Edmonton Elks for the worst record in the division.

The Redblacks and Alouettes are a combined 15-3-1 to start the season.

Both opponents are among the top four choices to win the Grey Cup at FanDuel.

Looking at BC’s remaining schedule, they have two games versus Ottawa, two against Montreal, and one versus each of Saskatchewan, Calgary, Toronto and Hamilton.

On the heels of four straight losses, things won’t get any easier for the Lions in the coming weeks.

It will be up to Rourke and company to recalibrate in a hurry.

If not, BC could be in for a major reality check.

Sure, the Lions have the potential to be a Grey Cup contender.

However, as it stands at this point, labelling them as the Grey Cup favourite this season might be setting expectations just a little too high.