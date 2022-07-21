Lions prepared for 'veteran' Ticats to bring their best

Nathan Rourke is in impressive company through the first six starts of his career.

The second-year quarterback has posted numbers comparable to some of the best pivots in Canadian Football League history.

The BC Lions (3-1) are coming off their second bye week of the season and host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (1-4) on Thursday night.

Watch and stream the Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. BC Lions LIVE on TSN1/3/5 beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

Rourke made two starts in his rookie campaign in Weeks 1 and 16 and has taken the reigns in each of the Lions’ four games so far in 2022.

The Victoria, B.C., native is 4-2 in those contests and has averaged 318 passing yards per game, topped only by Jeff Garcia and David Archer.

FIRST 6 CAREER STARTS Name Yards/Game Record Jeff Garcia 363.5 6-0 David Archer 323.3 1-5 Nathan Rourke 318.0 4-2 Dave Dickenson 310.8 4-2



Rourke leads the CFL in 2022 with 338.3 passing yards per game this season which would rank third-most ever in a single season, behind only Doug Flutie and Matt Dunigan.

Dane Evans of the winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats is currently second this season, averaging more than 50 less yards than Rourke (284.6 yards per game).

MOST PASSING YARDS PER GAME (SINGLE SEASON) Name Yards/Game Year Doug Flutie 367.7 1991 Matt Dunigan 360.6 1994 Kerwin Bell 356.5 1998 Warren Moon 353.0 1983 Kent Austin 345.8 1992 Kent Austin 338.5 1993 Doug Flutie 338.4 1993



The 24-year-old is currently on pace for 6,098 total passing yards this season, which would also be good for third all-time.

Only four quarterbacks have ever topped 6,000 passing yards in a season, with Doug Flutie accomplishing the feat twice - in 1991 and 1993. Anthony Calvillo was last the to do so, throwing for 6,092 yards in 2004, and Michael Rielly (2018) is the only quarterback to top 5,700 yards since.

MOST TOTAL PASSING YARDS (1 SEASON) Name Yards Year Doug Flutie 6,619 1991 Kent Austin 6,225 1992 Doug Flutie 6,092 1993 Anthony Calvillo 6,041 2004 David Archer 6,023 1993 Doug Flutie 5,945 1992 Anthony Calvillo 5,891 2003



In the early conversation for Most Outstanding Players along with undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros, Rourke is currently also on pace for 54 touchdown passes.

Rourke, who has 12 touchdowns in four games this season, would break Doug Flutie's current record of 48 if he averages 2.5 touchdowns over BC's remaining 14 games.



MOST PASSING TOUCHDOWNS (1 SEASON) Name Touchdowns Year Doug Flutie 48 1994 Doug Flutie 47 1997 Khari Jones 46 2002 Doug Flutie 44 1993 Anthony Calvillo 43 2008 Henry Burris 43 2012 Henry Burris 39 2008

Rourke has been efficient inside the 20-yard line this season. In 13 trips to the redzone, he has gone 10-for-12 with six touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a league-best 6.08 points per trip.

Overall in 2022, Rourke is 104-for-130 for 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns in just four games.