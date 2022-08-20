Stegall on Rourke injury: 'It not only hurts the Lions, it hurts the entire league'

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke appeared to injure his foot when being taken down in the fourth quarter of their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The team announced he would not return due to the injury.

Rourke was sacked on a second down and had to be helped off the field by teammates - he was unable to put weight on the foot while hobbling off.

The Lions were leading 28-10 at the time of the injury, and Rourke had completed 22-of-31 passes for 375 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Rourke has been a revelation this season, his first in the CFL - the Canadian signal caller leads the CFL in passing yards with 2,906 coming into action on Friday, and touchdowns with 23.