Rourke in KC to work out with Chiefs

Lalji: Some scouts believe Rourke could receive 'multiple offers' from NFL teams

Star CFL quarterback Nathan Rourke is in Kansas City Monday for a workout with the Chiefs, reports TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji adds Rourke has two more workouts scheduled for later this week.

Rourke worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals last week and has also visited the the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings.

Players can sign futures contracts with the NFL clubs starting on Monday.

Rourke played in 10 games this past season for the BC Lions, amassing 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award.

He required surgery to correct an injury to his foot that cost him just under half the season.