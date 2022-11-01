The Canadian Football League announced Tuesday that quarterback Nathan Rourke of the BC Lions has been named the West Division finalist while wide receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. of the Toronto Argonauts has been named the East Division finalist for the Most Outstanding Canadian.

The 24-year-old Victoria-born Rourke is the second Lion in as many years to be nominated for the award, as teammate Bo Lokombo was presented with the honour last season.

Rourke led CFL in every major passing category prior to his injury in Week 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with 248 completions, 3,281 passing yards, and 25 touchdowns.

In addition to his play-making ability through the air, Rourke aided in the run game, providing 304 yards and seven touchdowns on 24 carries.

Rourke returned from a Lisfranc injury in Week 21 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Gittens Jr. earns the nomination on the heels of finishing the 2022 campaign fifth in receptions (81), sixth in receiving yards (1,101), first in yards after the catch (483) and tied for seventh in touchdown receptions (5).

The Ottawa, Ont., native native led all Canadian receivers in yards and receptions and is only the fourth Canadian pass-catcher to have 1,000 receiving yards in a season in the last decade.

The 2022 CFL Awards will be handed out on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022 in Regina, Sask. during the week of the 109th Grey Cup.