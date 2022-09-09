BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke says he's doing well after undergoing successful surgery on his injured ankle which brought an abrupt halt to his breakout season.

"I'm feeling good," said Rourke. "[I'm] getting better every single day and looking forward to being back out there.

The 24-year-old was on a rise of meteoric proportions, throwing for 3,281 yards and 25 passing touchdowns (which still leads the CFL) before the second-year signal-caller suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his foot in Week 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

As for what's next in the recovery process for Rourke, he said he will be heeding advice from his doctors and will be proceeding from there.

While Rourke admits it has been tough to be sidelined, it has given him a chance to follow his brother Kurtis at quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats, the same school Nathan attended from 2017 to 2019. The younger Rourke threw for 345 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over Florida Atlantic last week.

"It was great to see the team as a whole click after a tough season last year," said the Lions pivot. "It was a really fun game to watch and hopefully, it continues this week."

Ahead of Kurtis' game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon on TSN2 (12 pm ET/9 am PT), Nathan believes his brother has the attributes to rise to the occasion.

"I think he's just a kid that's always been comfortable out there on the football field," said Rourke.

"He's always been a guy that's even-keeled and not let the emotions get the best of him. He's also a fierce competitor; but I think he's a guy - when other guys look at him - they see a calmness, they someone's who's got it together, and I think that's what you want in a leader."

Being the older brother, Nathan hopes he's inspired Kurtis with his play on the field for the Lions this season.

"I think it's cool for him to watch," said Rourke.

"Obviously, he's pretty competitive, we're pretty competitive. I think he probably wants to put up those types of numbers and feels that he has an advantage now that I'm off the field. He's not looking at it too closely, but I know he's going to continue to grow and develop and put up those types of numbers, no doubt."

Nathan is also quick to give a helping hand to his brother when he asks.

"We'll talk coverages, how to deal with balancing school, how to be the starter, leadership and different stuff; dealing with the coaching staff. All that type of stuff."