8h ago
Campbell: 'Reasonable chance' QB Rourke returns in regular season
BC Lions head coach Rick Campbell says that quarterback Nathan Rourke could return to the field prior to the end of the regular season, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.
TSN.ca Staff
Canadian QB Rourke returns to practice for Lions
“I think there’s a reasonable chance that Nathan plays again during the regular season," Campbell said on Thursday.
Campbell went on to qualify that he has regular follow ups with surgeons and that he is not making any guarantees about Rourke's regular-season status.
The Victoria, B.C., native worked on the side at Thursday's practice and was listed as a limited participant by the team.
Rourke has been out since Week 11 with a Lisfranc injury that required surgery.
The 24-year-old totalled 3,281 yards and 25 touchdowns in nine games started for the Lions this year. The team went 8-1 with him as the starter but has struggled to a 2-4 record since his injury with Vernon Adams Jr., Antonio Pipkin and Michael O'Connor have each started games since the injury.