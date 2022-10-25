52m ago
Rourke to start for Lions in regular-season finale versus Blue Bombers
Nathan Rourke is back for the BC Lions as head coach Rick Campbell announced that Rourke will start and play a full quarter against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the regular-season finale for both teams on Friday Night Football.
TSN.ca Staff
HE'S BACK! 💪🏾— BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 25, 2022
“He made it through fine. We expect to him start and play a full quarter." Coach Rick Campbell announces Nathan Rourke will be starting QB on Friday night vs Winnipeg.#RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/N49QjW5dfj
The 24-year-old has been out since Week 11 when he suffered an Lisfranc injury against the Saskatchewan Roughriders that required surgery.
A native of Victoria, BC, Rourke recorded 3,281 yards and 25 touchdowns in nine games for the Lions this year, posting a record of 8-1 in his second season with the team.
Rourke: "I'm excited to get back. It's fun to be a part of the team, go to practice and all that stuff. I'm happy to have a chance to play. All through this process I wanted to be able to play in a playoff game." pic.twitter.com/2PoYQjnBlS— BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 25, 2022
“I’m excited to get back. It’s fun to be a part of the team, go to practice and all that stuff," Rourke told the media. "I’m happy to have a chance to play. All through this process I wanted to be able to play in a playoff game.”
A product of Ohio University, Rourke was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 Canadian Football League Draft. Following the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season, Rourke dressed for the entire 2021 pandemic-shortened season, including a surprise start in Week 1 against the Roughriders due to an injury to Michael Reilly. Rourke finished his 2021 campaign with 52 completions for 754 yards and three touchdowns. He added another 34 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns on the ground.
Following the injury to Rourke, the Lions acquired Vernon Adams Jr. from the Montreal Alouettes. Adams posted a 4-4 record and threw for 1,374 yards and six touchdowns on 107 completions.