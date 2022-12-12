After working out and visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos earlier this month, Canadian star quarterback Nathan Rourke worked out with the Indianapolis Colts on Monday, according TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Rourke is expected to work out on consecutive days and then head back home, Lalji reports.

The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., is getting some NFL attention this winter after winning the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian award this season. Despite missing half of the year due to foot surgery, Rourke threw for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games in 2022, his season campaign in the CFL. The Lions fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division Final.

"I don't know how many people know, but I've never had a true opportunity at the NFL level, not not as a quarterback," Rourke said after the playoff loss. "And that's been something that I've wanted to, at least, try for a very long time. And I'm fortunate enough to have an opportunity and try to see where that goes. And understanding that I have a heck of an opportunity still here with the Lions. And so to me, it's a win-win.

"If I get an opportunity down there, then great but, it's a great thing that I have here, and I don't mind coming back at all. (I'd) be very excited to, in fact."

Rourke played his college ball at Ohio and was selected in the second round, 15th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft by the Lions.