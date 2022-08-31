The BC Lions duo of quarterback Nathan Rourke, wide receiver Dominique Rhymes and Toronto Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis have been named the CFL's Top Performers for August.

Putting the league on notice in August! 🗣 🗣🗣



Your Top Performers of the Month as we head into @oktire #LDWeekend; pic.twitter.com/6oLbNOeHkn — CFL (@CFL) August 31, 2022

Rourke started three games before going down with an injury late in the month, completing 95-of-120 passes for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 96 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. He surpassed 300 yards in all three games, and eclipsed 400 yards in two of his August starts, all Lions victories. The 24-year-old was named the Top Performer of the week in Weeks 9 and 10 and leads the CFL in passing yards (3,281) and touchdowns (25). Rourke was also named a Top Performer of the month in June.

Rhymes caught 27 passes for 402 yards and four touchdowns in four games this month. He, along with Rourke, was a Top Performer in Week 9 when he caught three touchdown passes in a win over the Edmonton Elks. Rhymes leads the CFL in receiving yards (893) and touchdown catches (nine).

McManis registered 33 defensive tackles in four August contests, adding three special teams tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. He recorded at least 10 tackles in two games of his four games. The 27-year-old leads the league in tackles (69) and defensive plays (85).