TORONTO — Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke has been named a CFL top performer of the week for the third time this season after leading B.C. to a 32-17 road win over Saskatchewan.

Winnipeg's Zach Collaros and Ottawa's Caleb Evans were also honoured, as quarterbacks swept the top performer awards for Week 8.

Rourke, who was born in Victoria and grew up in Oakville, Ont., threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions improved to 5-1 with the win over the Roughriders (4-4) on Friday.

He added 20 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Rourke was also named a top performer in Week 1 and Week 3.

He leads the league in touchdown passes (16) and completion percentage (79.3) and is second in passing (1,941 yards).

Collaros threw for 270 yards and four touchdown passes with no interceptions as the undefeated Blue Bombers (8-0) beat Calgary (4-2) 35-28 on Saturday.

Evans had 286 passing yards and two touchdowns with an 82.8 per cent completion rate as the Redblacks (1-6) picked up their first win of the season on Sunday with a 23-13 win at Toronto (3-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2022.